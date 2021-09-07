 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
FDLE arrests former Clermont police union president suspected of stealing IUPA funds

The former president of the Clermont police union has been arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the union and from a charitable account.

Fifty-year-old Jeremy Kevitt faces charges of grand theft and organized fraud.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Kevitt on Saturday after a nine-month investigation. The FDLE accuses him of stealing about $48,000 over six years.

The money came from dues and donations to the International Union of Police Associations, or IUPA, and from a charitable account set up for an injured police officer.

Agents say Kevitt misappropriated most of the money left over from that account, which was supposed to go to other charities.

The problems were discovered in November following a bank overdraft, and the officer resigned from CPD in April.


