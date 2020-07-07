FC Dallas Withdrawn From MLS Tournament; Convention Center Expansion On Hold; DeSantis Weighs In On Trump’s COVID-19 Comments: Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday, July 7th

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



FC Dallas withdrawn from MLS competition in Orlando

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Major League Soccer announced Monday that FC Dallas has been withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament after 10 players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The tournament kicks off at the ESPN Wide World of Sport complex at Walt Disney World resort on Wednesday.

MLS said that 13 players out of 557 in Orlando for the tournament had tested positive for COVID-19.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said on Monday that both the MLS and the NBA tournament, which is set to start on July 30th, will give sports-starved Americans some respite from the pandemic.

“If the leagues, and the players, and the staff believe that they can do it safely in consultation with the healthcare experts down, I say, why not try it.”

Convention Center expansion on hold

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said plans to expand the Orange County Convention Center are on hold.

At a briefing Monday afternoon Demings said the county budget would be ‘flat’ for the next fiscal year.

“Another casualty of the pandemic will be the planned expansion of the Orange County Convention Center, as we knew it. The expansion project will be delayed at the very least,” he said.

Expansion plans estimated to cost $605 million included adding another 200,000 square feet of exhibition space to the convention center, which already covers 7 million square feet.

Gov. DeSantis weighs in on President Trump’s coronavirus comments

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn’t think President Trump was trying to minimize the pandemic when he said 99 percent of cases are “totally harmless.”

The Florida governor addressed that issue during a press conference in The Villages Monday.

Fact checkers have corrected the president’s assessment because — even though the overall infection fatality rate is estimated at under one percent — as many 20 percent of those infected have serious illness.

And, as DeSantis said, many of those are hospitalized.

“I’m not sure exactly what he meant,” DeSantis said. “You know, in Florida the case fatality rate is under 2 percent now, which is a lot lower than a lot of other states. Obviously, if you don’t die, some people have nasty illnesses and hospital stays. And we shouldn’t minimize that.”

Gov. DeSantis Tells Public Not To Worry, But Miami-Dade Moves to Close Down Gyms, Party Venues

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

Governor Ron DeSantis is on the defensive after Florida has had spikes in numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 recently.

The state has recorded 206,500 cases.

At a press conference at UF Health The Villages Hospital yesterday, DeSantis said people shouldn’t worry because the virus isn’t new anymore.

“You know, there’s no need to really be fearful about it. I mean, we can talk about the different steps that that individuals can take,” said DeSantis.

But Miami Dade County is taking steps to stop people from getting together in groups and spreading the virus.

Restaurant dining rooms and gyms will need to close down starting on Wednesday. As will ballrooms, party venues and short-term rentals.

Some South Florida hospitals announced plans to hold off on elective procedures to make room for more COVID-19 patients.

The bubble awaits: NBA teams set to start Disney arrivals

The Associated Press

Ready or not, here comes the NBA into the Disney bubble. The first six teams are set to arrive Tuesday at the campus near Orlando, Florida.

Another eight teams will arrive Wednesday and the final eight on Thursday. For some teams, the getaway comes not long after the reality of the virus struck yet again.

Miami closed its facility late last week following positive test results, Milwaukee and Sacramento followed over the weekend after the same circumstance, and now seven of the 22 Disney-bound teams have had to shutter their practice gyms.