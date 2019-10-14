 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


FBI says no Charge for Woman who Boards Plane Without Ticket

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

The woman boarded the plane without a ticket or ID. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

FBI officials say they will not file criminal charges against a woman who boarded a flight at a Florida airport without a ticket and was removed.

Delta Airlines has said Sylvia Rictor boarded one of its planes at a Florida airport without a ticket last weekend and was removed, delaying the Orlando-Atlanta flight for three-hours. After Rictor was taken off the plane, officials rescreened all passengers.

FBI officials told the Orlando Sentinel that after considering the administrative and civil remedies available, they will not pursue criminal charges at this time.

It was not clear how Rictor passed through security.

Delta employees asked for her ticket because she was in someone else’s seat.

Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio says Rictor said she threw her ticket away and didn’t have identification.


