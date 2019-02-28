 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


FBI Releases Ballistics Report On Pulse Shooting

by (WMFE)

The temporary memorial at the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a ballistic report on bullets recovered from the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The 55 page report includes examinations of nearly 900 bullets, fragments and other evidence.

WMFE is still examining the report, and more information will be released as it is gathered.

The Orange and Osceola County State Attorney announced earlier this month that none of the 49 victims died from police gunfire during the three-hour standoff in June of 2016.


