 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Fatal hit-and-run crashes in Orange County have almost tripled this year compared to 2020

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Hit-and-run crashes in Orange County have tripled this year as people get back into their cars to go to work and school for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 

Twenty one people have died in hit-and-run crashes in Orange County so far this year compared to the 8 people who died in similar crashes in 2020.

Florida Highway Patrol’s Lt. Kim Montes says the rise in these fatal crashes is partially due to the fact that some drivers are a little rusty after a two year hiatus.

“A lot of people are getting back into their normal pre-pandemic routines where a lot of people are not working from the home, they’re going back to the office, more children are back at school.”

Montes says the droves of people who moved to Florida during the pandemic, along with a local culture of street racing and speeding, could also be contributing to these crashes.

“We had over a half a million people move into the state of Florida from April 2020 to April 2021. So we know that more people are coming to Florida. We have more traffic on the roadway. But we also have a behavior of drivers that only care about themselves. We have street racing problems. We have speeding problems.”

Since January, there have been more than 5,420 crashes recorded in Orange County.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP