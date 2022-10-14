 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Farruko: Tiny Desk Concert

by Fi O'Reilly (NPR)

Farruko performs a Tiny Desk concert.
Image credit: Bob Boilen


From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with an El Tiny takeover, featuring Jessie Reyez, Susana Baca and more musicians from all corners of Latinidad.

Last year, Farruko’s song “Pepas” felt almost omnipresent. The bacchanalian party anthem for getting trashed at the club seemed to blast out from every passing car and bodega I walked by. But since releasing the song, Carlos Reyes aka Farruko, has undergone a spiritual transformation, even renouncing the song’s message and taking the time to focus on his family and his developing relationship with God.

His Tiny Desk reflects this new perspective. At NPR HQ, Farruko adapted his quintessential flow to a much more intimate setting, one that highlights the striking pivot from the party-filled lifestyle described in so much of his earlier catalog. Instead of musings on drugs, perreo and excess, he opens his set with “En La Mía (Remix)” — an introspection on the healing power of music and faith — before moving onto a (revised) rendition of “Pepas,” that concentrates on the limitations of fame and staying true to yourself.

He emphasizes the importance of counting your blessings in “No Entienden,” reflecting on past mistakes in “My Lova” and the new track “Viaje” and spreading positivity in “Gracias (Remix).” It’s an ideal send-off for this year’s Latinx Heritage Month — blessings por nuestras herencias and hope for the future.

SET LIST

  • “En La Mía (Remix)”
  • “Pepas”
  • “No Entienden”
  • “My Lova”
  • “Viaje”
  • “Gracias (Remix)”

MUSICIANS

  • Carlos Reyes aka Farruko: vocals
  • Armando Sanchez: guitar
  • Keriel Quiroz: keys
  • Juan Diaz: drums, percussion
  • Franie Laracuente: vocals
  • Aaron Gonzalez: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producers: Anamaria Sayre, Bobby Carter
  • Director: Kara Frame
  • Editors: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Engineer: Andie Huether
  • Audio Mix: Josh Rogosin
  • Creative Director: Bob Boilen
  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Michael Zamora
  • Production Assistant: Jill Britton
  • Audio Assistant: Hannah Copeland
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Fi O’Reilly
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

