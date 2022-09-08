 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
We are the champions: fans react to historic Orlando City win

Fans gathered outside of Orlando City Hall on Thursday to celebrate local soccer team Orlando City winning their first ever US Open Cup. 

Outside City Hall, fans dressed in purple and donned Orlando City jerseys as they chanted, “Vamos Orlando!” to celebrate the historic moment. 

Among them were Chernette Hibbard and her wife Michelle Jackson.

They’ve been fans of the team for the last two years and couldn’t contain their excitement about the win. 

“We were ecstatic, we were screaming. We were filled with joy. So excited.”

Jackson says the team is even part of their love story and will always be a part of their lives. The couple started following the team when they moved to Orlando from South Florida.

“Yes. We are season ticketholders. Two years down. And many more to go.”

It’s the first time the team has ever won a Major League Soccer trophy.

