 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


FAMU Considering How Many Online Classes To Continue Offering Once Pandemic Ends

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: Dan Dimmock

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida A & M University President Larry Robinson says the college is considering how many online courses it should continue offering once the coronavirus pandemic clears up.

The school’s previous plan was to teach 15 percent of its classes online by 2022. But the pandemic is accelerating that plan. Now 75 percent of FAMU’s classes are online.

“It is likely when we get our arms around this pandemic, we will embrace a new online presence. We will have to in order to reach a new threshold and remain competitive. It’s very unlikely that we will be able to go back entirely to the old model of instruction entirely.”

A FAMU spokesperson says more professors are now certified and equipped to teach classes online.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP