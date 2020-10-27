FAMU Considering How Many Online Classes To Continue Offering Once Pandemic Ends

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida A & M University President Larry Robinson says the college is considering how many online courses it should continue offering once the coronavirus pandemic clears up.

The school’s previous plan was to teach 15 percent of its classes online by 2022. But the pandemic is accelerating that plan. Now 75 percent of FAMU’s classes are online.