 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


FAMU College of Law will begin initiative to support minority-owned businesses with grant from Wells Fargo

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

FAMU College of Law will start an Economic Justice Initiative to assist minority businesses in Orlando. Photo: FAMU


Florida A&M University’s College of Law will expand its efforts to serve minority-owned businesses with the help of a $100,000 grant from Wells Fargo.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a blow for many businesses in the Orlando area.

Deidré  Keller, dean of the FAMU college of law, says minority-owned businesses were hit especially hard.

“And so our goal here is really to try to remove the barriers to entry and the barriers to success that we can address as a law school,” she said at a press conference Monday.

She says this Economic Justice Initiative will include a fellowship and legal program at FAMU’s law clinic.

It allows us to fill a niche that hasn’t previously been filled providing free services to especially startup businesses and to support existing businesses in the community,” Keller said. “So we’re really excited about that, both in terms of the community thriving and in terms of providing opportunities for our students.”

Students will provide services like reviewing contracts and help completing paperwork to incorporate businesses for minority-owned and other underserved companies and nonprofits, especially in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP