FAMU College of Law will begin initiative to support minority-owned businesses with grant from Wells Fargo

Florida A&M University’s College of Law will expand its efforts to serve minority-owned businesses with the help of a $100,000 grant from Wells Fargo.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a blow for many businesses in the Orlando area.

Deidré Keller, dean of the FAMU college of law, says minority-owned businesses were hit especially hard.

“And so our goal here is really to try to remove the barriers to entry and the barriers to success that we can address as a law school,” she said at a press conference Monday.

She says this Economic Justice Initiative will include a fellowship and legal program at FAMU’s law clinic.

“It allows us to fill a niche that hasn’t previously been filled providing free services to especially startup businesses and to support existing businesses in the community,” Keller said. “So we’re really excited about that, both in terms of the community thriving and in terms of providing opportunities for our students.”

Students will provide services like reviewing contracts and help completing paperwork to incorporate businesses for minority-owned and other underserved companies and nonprofits, especially in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood