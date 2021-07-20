 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Families of last victims in condo say waiting is agony

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Julia Kadel


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two close friends and former New Yorkers are among the last of the missing as the South Florida condo search stretches into a fourth week.

Estelle Hedaya was the life of the party and loved travel and fashion. She lived on the sixth floor and quickly connected with fellow former New Yorker Linda March, an adventurous traveler who was renting the penthouse.

The close friends are still missing, along with Anastasia Gromova.

The 24-year-old was about to leave for Japan to teach English. She went to the Surfside condo with a friend for one last hurrah.

The other two staying in Gromova’s unit were found days ago.


