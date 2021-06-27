 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Families frustrated by slow pace of condo collapse rescue

by The Associated Press (AP)

Parts of a 12-story condo building collapsed in Surfside near Miami Thursday morning. Photo: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Twitter


SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers digging through the rubble of a Florida beachfront condo sought to reassure family members they were doing as much as possible to find survivors of the collapse.

But the crews say they need to work carefully for the best chance of finding survivors.

The death toll rose Sunday to nine. Relatives are increasingly desperate for news and worried about the slow progress and dwindling hopes.

No one has been pulled alive from the pile since Thursday, hours after the collapse. Some family members were taken by bus Sunday to a location near the site. Relatives frustrated with the pace of rescue efforts demanded to visit the scene.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP