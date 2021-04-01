 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Families Can Visit With Julia From Sesame Street At SeaWorld Orlando Throughout April

by (WMFE)

Photo: Julia from Sesame Street, YouTube

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Guests at SeaWorld Orlando will be able to meet Julia from Sesame Street at the park this April in honor of Autism Awareness Month. 

Julia, a four year-old with bright red hair, who loves to draw and always has her favorite stuffed toy bunny named Fluffster, is also on the autism spectrum.

She joined Elmo, Big Bird and the gang on Sesame Street in 2017.

Guests at SeaWorld Orlando will be able to visit with Julia and take photos with her from a safe six feet of social distance starting Friday through April 30.

All visits with her will be outdoors and spaced out throughout the day. 

SeaWorld Orlando is a certified Autism Center which means all employees receive training about how to optimize the park experience for visitors on the spectrum. 

And the theme park offers a sensory planning guide that includes a list of quiet spaces throughout the park for breaks from the hustle and bustle of the rides.

Only two other parks in Central Florida, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove, have received this designation.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP