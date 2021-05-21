Families Can Pick Up a Week’s Worth of Free Food at Two Farm Share Events in Central Florida On Saturday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Anyone experiencing food insecurity for any reason can participate in both food distribution events.

Families at the drive thru food distribution events in Orlando and Casselberry will be able to pick up a week’s worth of food.

Farm Share Spokesperson Gil Zepeda says they’re hitting the Central Florida area hard because of the significant number of local children who are food insecure.

Zepeda says malnutrition doesn’t just affect a child today, but it affects the productivity of Florida five or ten years down the line.

“And so investing in our children’s health, investing in their nutrition is something that we see as investing in our state’s prosperity.”

Zepeda says that’s why each bag that they pass out is full of produce from local Florida farmers.

“And so making sure that they get protein, that they get dairy and that they get a significant amount of produce and fruits in their diets inside those donations is very, very important to us.”

Zepeda says all participants must wear a face mask and stay in their cars during the event. Volunteers will place the food directly in the person’s trunk or truck bed.

The event information is as follows: