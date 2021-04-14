 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Families Can Pick Up A Week’s Worth of Food at Drive Thru Distribution Event In Deltona on Friday

Families in Deltona can pick up a week’s worth of food at a drive thru food distribution event hosted by Farm Share and the City of Deltona. 

The contactless drive thru event on Friday at the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex starts at 10 am and runs while supplies last. 

Anyone participating must wear a face mask and have a car or truck with a trunk or cargo bed in order to receive food from volunteers. 

Some 500 families will receive a week’s worth of food including fresh produce and nonperishable canned items. 

Farm Share estimates more than 3.5 million families throughout Florida are food insecure. 

In 2020 alone, the nonprofit passed out some 86 million meals to Floridians. 

For more information or to find the Farm Share distribution nearest you, click the link. 

