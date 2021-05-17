 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Exploria Stadium in Orlando Will Open at Full Capacity in June

by (WMFE)

The SheBelieves Cup-this Thursday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Photo: Joshua Hoehne @mrthetrain

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The first game at full capacity will be between the Orlando Pride and NJ/NY Gotham FC.


The home stadium for Orlando City FC and the Orlando Pride will open at full capacity on June 20, after operating at reduced capacity since August.  

Most season ticket and partial plan holders will be able to return to their reserved seats.

But seats near the players’ benches and competition tunnel have been blocked off to protect the health and safety of fans and teams.


Anyone who requires a seat change due to this new policy will be contacted directly by an Exploria Stadium representative. 

The stadium will continue to be deep-cleaned before and after matches, and fans can use hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the stands. 

Single-game tickets will go on sale for Orlando City matches on May 21 and Orlando Pride matches on May 25. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP