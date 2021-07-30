 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


EXPLAINER: How Florida is struggling to get aid to tenants

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Wiktor Karkocha


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The end of tenant protections this weekend has raised concerns that thousands of Florida residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state has $1.4 billion to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses, but the flow of money has been slow to reach those in need.

Parts of the state have some of the country’s most expensive rental markets, including Miami. In the Tampa Bay area, median rents have surged by more than 21%.

Meanwhile, housing assistance groups have been trying to help displaced tenants keep roofs over their heads.


