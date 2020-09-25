Experts Say Talk About Election Being Rigged Or Stolen Overblown

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Confusion over mail-in ballots. Early voting. Rumors swirl on social media – and in our mailboxes – about how our votes could be tampered with. Just what can we expect in the upcoming election?

WUSF’s Steve Newborn talks with elections experts about what Floridians should know about the deluge of claims out there.

Voting used to be simple: On Election Day, you went to your voting precinct. Seven a.m. to 7 p.m.

Then stay tuned to the news to see who wins.

That is so Twentieth Century.

Today, voting in person is only one of the ways. You can vote early. You can vote by mail.

But during the primaries, as many as 35,000 votes in the state weren’t counted – mostly because they were received after 7 p.m. on Election Day. And during a presidential election, that number is likely to go up.

“So we’re looking at a tsunami of mail-in ballots this year, due to COVID.”

St. Petersburg College professor Tara Newsom founded the college’s Center for Civic Learning & Community Engagement. She says a lot of eyes will be focused on Florida, because President Trump needs it to reach the 270 electoral college votes needed for re-election.

Newsom says that’s why Florida voters are being deluged with social media, campaign rhetoric and misleading mailers.

She recently got a postcard that her mail carrier said looked a lot like her ballot. But it was a political ad full of imagery of the president, inviting her to vote by mail.

“That certainly does looks subversive, in trying to confuse the voter on whether this is really a ballot, or this is an invitation. And certainly planting the seeds on having a chilling effect on vote by mail is extremely prevalent.”

Florida’s had mail-in ballots for years. But, concerns over the coronavirus will mean more people will vote by mail than ever before. And it could take more time for those ballots to be processed.

“What I think all of us are going to need is a lot of patience. Because we may not know on election night who won the state of Florida.”

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy is a professor at Stetson College of Law in St. Petersburg, specializing in campaign finance and election law.

President Trump won Florida in 2016. But on the campaign trail this year, he’s been priming the pump about voter fraud in case he loses.

Torres-Spelliscy says she wants to explode that “voting fraud myth”.

“The problem with telling people that voting fraud is rampant is that you can discourage just average voters from voting. Because if you think that the fix is in, then why exert the extra effort to show up at your polling place and vote?”

Newsom agrees a clear victor may not emerge on election night, and talk about the election being “rigged” or “stolen” in advance could be used to bolster radical claims.

“We’ve got to help people understand that a peaceful transfer of power is a part of our Constitutional history. So when you have someone planting a seed of doubt or refusing to acknowledge the integrity of the election, it’s really important that Floridians understand that Florida’s elections have great integrity, are sacrosanct, that we have good laws to protect them.”

The cure, she says, is taking anything you read or hear with a grain of salt.