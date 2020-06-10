Exhibit in Ocala seeks works by creative, innovative mask makers

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Are you a mask maker who has responded to the pandemic with innovation and creativity?

If so, the College of Central Florida’s Webber Center wants to hear from you.

The Webber Center in Ocala has put out a call to mask makers for an exhibit that will open in mid-August. It has the working title “Masks and Makers.”

CF fine arts professor Tyrus Clutter says he saw artists and designers asking themselves what they could offer to help frontline workers and then responding with 3-D masks and plexiglass creations.

Featuring those innovations was the original idea. But Clutter says the exhibit is open to much more than that.

“We would be interested in seeing what statements people are making with masks,” Clutter said. “That could be just fashion. It could be political. It could be multiple other things. We won’t know until get a lot of submissions from people exactly the direction we’re going to go.”

To answer the call, artists should send photos and other information via email to gallery coordinator Paul Shortt at shorttp@CF.edu by June 30.