Exhibit, ceremony mark 5 years since Pulse massacre

Central Florida Officials unveiled new bill to recognize Pulse as a national memorial. Photo by Matthew Peddie
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.
The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.
Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.
The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity