Ex-Governor’s Candidate in Florida says he’s Entering Rehab
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum has disclosed he’s entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he fell into alcohol abuse after losing his bid for the state’s highest office.
A statement Sunday night by the 40-year-old Democrat came days after Gillum was named in a Miami Beach police report that said he was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found him with a male companion and baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
The former Tallahassee mayor is not charged with any crime. Gillum said Sunday that he fell into a depression that led to alcohol abuse after he ran for governor in 2018.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity