 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Ex-Governor’s Candidate in Florida says he’s Entering Rehab

by The Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum has disclosed he’s entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he fell into alcohol abuse after losing his bid for the state’s highest office.

A statement Sunday night by the 40-year-old Democrat came days after Gillum was named in a Miami Beach police report that said he was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found him with a male companion and baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The former Tallahassee mayor is not charged with any crime. Gillum said Sunday that he fell into a depression that led to alcohol abuse after he ran for governor in 2018.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP