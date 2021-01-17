 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Ex-Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones plans to surrender

by The Associated Press (AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ex-Florida COVID-19 data curator Rebekah Jones says she’ll surrender to authorities Sunday amid an investigation that she allegedly hacked into the state’s emergency response system. Florida Department of Law Enforcement say Jones has been under investigation since early November when someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system, warning employees “to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead.” Federal authorities raided her home in December, seizing her computers and other data equipment. FDLE would not elaborate Saturday on the investigation of Jones, but confirmed there was a warrant for her arrest.


