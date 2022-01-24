 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Everglades’ ghost orchid should be protected under Endangered Species Act, conservation groups say

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons


Conservation groups are calling on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the Everglades’ iconic and illusive ghost orchid under the Endangered Species Act. 

The ghost orchid is best-known for its featured role in Susan Orlean’s book The Orchid Thief and the movie Adaptation, starring Meryl Streep and Nicholas Cage. 

The flower is found only in Florida and Cuba. In Florida, only 1,500 ghost orchids are believed to remain, and fewer than half are known to be reproductively mature.

In their petition, The Institute for Regional Conservation, Center for Biological Diversity and National Parks Conservation Association say the ghost orchid’s population is down by 90%. 

They want the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect habitat in Florida that they say is critical to the recovery and survival of the flower. 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it will process the petition according to regulations.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP