Central Florida News


Evans High School Game Against Jones High School Scheduled For This Friday is a Wash Due to COVID

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mick Haupt


The football game between Evans and Jones High School scheduled for this Friday has been canceled. 

The Evans High Trojans weren’t able to practice enough due to several players on the team testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the school year.

In a press release, Orange County Public Schools says at this time Jones High School will continue to play Gadsen County High School on August 19th.

OCPS officials say any students and staff members who came in contact with the Evans High School players who tested positive for the virus have been notified by a letter from the Florida Department of Health. 

Details about if or when the game will be rescheduled have not been released at this time.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

