 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Evacuation order lifted at Good Samaritan Society’s Kissimmee Village

by (WMFE)

The main entrance to Kissimmee Village was blocked by yellow tape last week. Photo: Joe Byrnes, WMFE News


Osceola County has lifted a mandatory evacuation order for the Good Samaritan Society’s Kissimmee Village after three and a half weeks.

This aerial photo of flooding at Good Samartian Society Kissimmee Village was posted to Facebook by U.S. Rep. Darren Soto.

The order was imposed for safety on Sept. 30 after Hurricane Ian flooded the senior community near Kissimmee. The county lifted the order on Monday after homes were inspected and power and sewer restored.

The village used to house 1,300 independent living residents, but most of them cannot return.

The vast majority of its apartments are uninhabitable and some of its mobile home lots were flooded.

Kissimmee Village also has 150 residents who live in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, according to the Good Samaritan Society.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP