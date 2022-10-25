Evacuation order lifted at Good Samaritan Society’s Kissimmee Village

Osceola County has lifted a mandatory evacuation order for the Good Samaritan Society’s Kissimmee Village after three and a half weeks.

The order was imposed for safety on Sept. 30 after Hurricane Ian flooded the senior community near Kissimmee. The county lifted the order on Monday after homes were inspected and power and sewer restored.

The village used to house 1,300 independent living residents, but most of them cannot return.

The vast majority of its apartments are uninhabitable and some of its mobile home lots were flooded.

Kissimmee Village also has 150 residents who live in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, according to the Good Samaritan Society.