Eustis High Taser incident draws protest at Lake County School Board meeting

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A dozen people rallied before a School Board meeting in Tavares Monday evening about two weeks after a deputy at Eustis High used a Taser on a 15-year-old Black girl.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says using the taser was appropriate.

Cassandra Brown of Leesburg and her 18-year-old daughter joined the protesters.

“How do we help the children?” Brown said. “We do not tase the children. How could we have gotten her help? The student needed help.”

Protesters pointed to racial disparities. Some called for removing school resource officers.

In the Eustis case, the girl slapped, punched and kneed the deputy, who was trying to stop a fight.

Sgt. Fred Jones told the board not to consider removing deputies.

“We’re not just talking about the safety of it,” he said. “We’re talking about what they provide. We’re talking about deputies that have talked kids out of committing suicide. You know, we’re talking about deputies that have given them guidance when they don’t have their parents at home.”

Lake County School Board members underscored their “comprehensive” approach to school safety. The county also funds mental health liaisons and school nurses.