 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Eskamani on state’s housing crisis: “People can’t afford to be Floridians anymore.”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Rep. Anna Eskamani and 27 other Democratic lawmakers want the Florida legislature to discuss the state’s affordable housing crisis during the next special session. The governor has called for a special session on property insurance rates at the end of May. 

The Democratic lawmakers, in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, say along with property insurance rates, legislators should address proposals that could provide rent relief. 

According to Realtor.com, Florida is the least affordable place to live in the US, with rent taking up 37 percent of a typical family’s income in Orlando. 

Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani who is leading these efforts says it shouldn’t be hard to include the affordable housing crisis on the agenda. 

“We saw last week how easy it is for Gov. Ron DeSantis to expand the proclamation for a special session. So we know he can do this with the stroke of a pen if he wants to. But it’s all about what are his priorities.”

Eskmani says she hears from residents on the daily about the need for rent relief. Eskamani says newcomers to Florida are driving up the rent, making it hard for average Floridians to stay in their home state. 

“And because these newcomers have more income, they’re able to afford more for an apartment than someone who works in a service economy. Then someone who has called Florida home their entire lives. And the same for seniors on a fixed income. So we’re in this crisis where people cannot afford to be Floridians anymore. They’re being pushed out by folks coming from out of state.”

The special session is scheduled to begin May 23rd, with a focus on rising property insurance rates in the state.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP