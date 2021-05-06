 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Epidemiologist Alvina Chu: The Youngest Person in Orange County Has Died From COVID-19

An eighteen-year-old Orange County resident has died from coronavirus. 

The person had underlying health conditions, but Orange County Epidemiologist Alvina Chu says it’s a reminder that young people can still get serious cases of the virus. 

Chu says everyone 16 and up should get the COVID-19 shot as soon as possible.

“This particular case, this youngest person that we now have who has recently died, highlights the urgency of individuals for all of us even those in the younger age groups to get vaccinated and to stay on guard and continue our pandemic precautions.”

The Florida Department of Health has verified that this is the youngest death in the county so far from COVID-19. 

Chu says she still recommends everyone practice good pandemic precautions including wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing to protect themselves and others.

“So we know that there can be severe consequences for those who have underlying health conditions. We do know that young persons can still pass away. And we do know that the COVID-19 vaccines that we have are excellent at preventing severe hospitalization and death.”

Chu says people should continue to wear a face mask in large groups even if they are outdoors, to prevent cases in people that are in the high-risk group for the disease.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

