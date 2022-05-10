 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


EPA facing lawsuit over manatee die-off, Indian River Lagoon water quality

by (WMFE)

Wildlife agencies offered lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission


Environmental groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over an unprecedented manatee die-off in the Indian River Lagoon.  

The groups want the EPA to strengthen water quality standards to address nutrient pollution that has led to widespread harmful algae blooms and seagrass losses. 

A record 1,100 manatees died in Florida in 2021. The groups say more than half of the deaths were related to starvation in the Indian River Lagoon.

They say the nutrient pollution is related to wastewater treatment discharges, leaking septic systems and fertilizer runoff, among other sources. 

Earthjustice is representing the Center for Biological Diversity, Save the Manatee Club and Defenders of Wildlife in federal court in the Middle District of Florida. 

The EPA, the only defendant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP