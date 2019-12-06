Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show Lights Up Friday

The City of Orlando will unveil its 72-foot Christmas tree and light show on Friday evening at Lake Eola Park.

The 16th annual celebration will include live music and performances, vendor booths, and food trucks. The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

“It’s a synchronized light and music show on the tree, said Orlando Communications and Event Coordinator Emily Bonvini. “The entire tree comes to life. There’s 160,000 LED lights and 7,000 ornaments that all blink and change different colors in time with some holiday music.”

Can’t make the unveil? Every night through December the tree will be at the center of what the City of Orlando calls their Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree show.

Throwing it back all the way to 2018 for this @LakeEolaPark Tree Lighting #TBT pic 😂. pic.twitter.com/EuAeahSlGV — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) December 5, 2019

The Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree show is scheduled to take place every hour between 5:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Bonvini added that the city has outfitted the entire park with new holiday decorations.