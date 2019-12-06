 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show Lights Up Friday

by Jason Delgado (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of the City of Orlando.

The City of Orlando will unveil its 72-foot Christmas tree and light show on Friday evening at Lake Eola Park. 

The 16th annual celebration will include live music and performances, vendor booths, and food trucks. The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

“It’s a synchronized light and music show on the tree, said Orlando Communications and Event Coordinator Emily Bonvini. “The entire tree comes to life. There’s 160,000 LED lights and 7,000 ornaments that all blink and change different colors in time with some holiday music.”

Can’t make the unveil? Every night through December the tree will be at the center of what the City of Orlando calls their Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree show. 

The Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree show is scheduled to take place every hour between 5:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Bonvini added that the city has outfitted the entire park with new holiday decorations.

 

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP