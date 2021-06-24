 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environmentalists sue over Florida wastewater reservoir leak

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Anastasia Taioglou


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Environmental groups claim in a lawsuit that efforts to clean up a leaky Florida reservoir that dumped tens of millions of gallons of potentially hazardous gypsum wastewater into Tampa Bay must be overseen by a federal judge to guard against continued mismanagement.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Tampa federal court against the governor and others over leaks at the Piney Point reservoir that many blame for fish kills and other hazards.

The reservoir contains huge stacks of gypsum, a byproduct of phosphate fertilizer mining once conducted there.

Officials have announced plans to permanently close the site.


