Group overseeing Indian River Lagoon clean-up to meet Friday

WMFE | By Molly Duerig
Published January 18, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County

Friday morning marks this year’s first meeting of The Brevard County Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizen Oversight Committee, which county commissioners established in 2016, following voters’ approval of a half-cent sales tax to fund restoration projects for the lagoon.

Over ten years, the sales tax is projected to raise about $586 million for projects to clean up the polluted lagoon, according to the most recent data available online.

At Friday’s meeting, the seven-member oversight committee will share progress updates and update this year’s project plan, which then goes to county commissioners for final approval.

Friday’s meeting, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Brevard Government Center Complex in Viera, can also be streamed online at the program's YouTube channel and Facebook pages, or by tuning into Space Coast Government Television.

This is a developing story that WMFE News will update after the meeting.
