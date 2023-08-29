Tornado conditions are 'favorable' in Central Florida' weather service says

The National Weather Service said there is a possible threat of a tornado touching down this afternoon and into Wednesday in Central Florida as Hurricane Idalia looms closer to the state.

The NWS described conditions over the area as "favorable," due to Central Florida possibly falling under the “dirty side of the storm” meaning tornado formation is more likely. The upper right side of a hurricane tends to be the most tumultuous part of a storm — including strong winds and a large tornado risk.

If you find yourself under a tornado warning, find a location in your home far away from any windows, said Kevin Guthrie the emergency management director of Florida.

"Please get yourself to an interior room free of Windows, and put a mattress over your head. Even if you have some type of bicycle helmet or something like that you need to protect your head from tornadic activity," Guthrie said.

Also, avoid a room that might be prone to flood, the NWS said.

The NWS also advises drivers to pull over if a tornado warning is occurring and scan the roadside for possible shelter options.