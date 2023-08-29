© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environment & Climate
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Stories from WMFE and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) which delivers timely public safety information and emergency messaging to 13 public radio stations across the state of Florida.

Tornado conditions are 'favorable' in Central Florida' weather service says

WMFE | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published August 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT
Tornado
Public Domain
/
Creative Commons License
Tornado

The National Weather Service said there is a possible threat of a tornado touching down this afternoon and into Wednesday in Central Florida as Hurricane Idalia looms closer to the state.

The NWS described conditions over the area as "favorable," due to Central Florida possibly falling under the “dirty side of the storm” meaning tornado formation is more likely. The upper right side of a hurricane tends to be the most tumultuous part of a storm — including strong winds and a large tornado risk.

If you find yourself under a tornado warning, find a location in your home far away from any windows, said Kevin Guthrie the emergency management director of Florida.

"Please get yourself to an interior room free of Windows, and put a mattress over your head. Even if you have some type of bicycle helmet or something like that you need to protect your head from tornadic activity," Guthrie said.

Also, avoid a room that might be prone to flood, the NWS said.

The NWS also advises drivers to pull over if a tornado warning is occurring and scan the roadside for possible shelter options.

Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
