Sandbag distribution sites open in Central Florida

Central Florida counties are opening up sandbag distribution sites ahead of Idalia. Most counties have sites open Monday and Tuesday. Bring your own shovel and bag.

Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties have announced distribution sites throughout the region.

***Counties are listed in alphabetical order.***

Brevard County : none listed.

Lake County : Sandbags are available all day Monday at the following sites:

-East Lake Sports and Community Complex, 24809 Wallick Rd, Sorrento, FL 32776

-North Lake Regional Park, 40730 Roger Giles Rd, Umatilla, FL 32784

-Astor Fire Station 10, 23023 State Road 40, Astor FL 32102

-Minneola Athletic Complex, 1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave) Minneola, FL 34715

-PEAR Gateway Park (Front Entrance), 26701 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL 34748

-Four Corners Fire Station 112, 16240 CR474, Clermont FL 34714

-Hickory Point Recreation Complex, 27315 SR 19, Tavares FL 32778

Orange County : Sandbags are available now thru 7 pm on Monday, and on Tuesday between 9 am and 7 pm at the following sites:

-West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

-Clarcona Horse Park / Clarcona Outpost, 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703

-Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

-Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

-Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

Osceola County : Residents can pick up sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park, 1211 Shakerag Road, now thru 7 pm on Monday.

Polk County : - Sandbags are available now thru 6 pm on Monday at the following sites:

-900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

-8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

-1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

-350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

-1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

-805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

-5109 Allegany Road, Kissimmee 34759

Seminole County : Sandbags are available now thru 7 pm on Monday at Boombah Sports Complex, (Overflow Parking Lot), 3325 Cameron Ave, Sanford.

Sumter County : none listed.

Volusia County : Volusia County has an extensive list of sandbag opportunities broken up by city and township. Click here for the full list. Here’s a few:

-Road & Bridge, DeLand facility, 2560 W. SR-44, DeLand, FL 32720 (from 7 am until 5:30 pm Monday and Tuesday)

-Road & Bridge, Osteen facility, 200 SR-415, Osteen, FL 32764 (from 7 am until 5:30 pm Monday and Tuesday)

