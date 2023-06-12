© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Don't touch that blob: Seaweed hitting Florida shores contains flesh-eating bacteria

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 12, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT
Seaweed hitting Florida beaches contains a fleshing-eating bacteria, vibrio.
Public Domain
/
PublicDomainPhotos.net
Seaweed hitting Florida beaches contains a fleshing-eating bacteria, vibrio.

A giant seaweed blob is washing up on Florida’s shores. Residents and tourists alike are being warned to avoid it as it contains flesh-eating bacteria. 

A Florida Atlantic study found that the seaweed blob contains flesh-eating bacteria called vibrio.

Experts are warning residents and tourists alike to avoid touching water containing the seaweed or the seaweed itself as it can lead to an infection.

Symptoms include a skin rash, high fever and chills, vomiting, nausea and cramping.

Anyone with an open wound or cut that touches the seaweed or brackish water, should wash it out with soap and water and contact a medical provider if they develop a rash.

Most healthy people who are treated early, can recover from a mild vibrio infection within three days. The CDC reports about one in five people die from vibrio infection. Read more about vibrio here.

Tags
Environment Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details