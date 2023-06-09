© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Rock Springs at Kelly Park remain closed due to "gator activity"

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
While the springs are closed, the park will remain open during regular hours.
Pixabay
/
While the springs are closed, the park will remain open during regular hours.

Rock Springs at Kelly Park in Orange County are expected to remain closed through Saturday due to "alligator activity."

While the springs are closed, the park will remain open during regular hours.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, June is alligator mating season, when the animals can become especially aggressive.

Experts warn against walking dogs and children near bodies of water where gators might be present.

Here are some tips for co-existing with gators from the FWC:

  • Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator and never feed one.
  • Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours.
  • Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge and never let them swim in fresh or brackish water.
  • Call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) if you believe an alligator poses a threat to people, pets or property.

Read more about living with alligators here.

Tags
Environment Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details