Rock Springs at Kelly Park remain closed due to "gator activity"

Rock Springs at Kelly Park in Orange County are expected to remain closed through Saturday due to "alligator activity."

While the springs are closed, the park will remain open during regular hours.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, June is alligator mating season, when the animals can become especially aggressive.

Experts warn against walking dogs and children near bodies of water where gators might be present.

Here are some tips for co-existing with gators from the FWC:



Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator and never feed one.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge and never let them swim in fresh or brackish water.

Call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) if you believe an alligator poses a threat to people, pets or property.

