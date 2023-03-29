© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environment

Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Brevard counties are now under a burn ban. Here's what to know

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
polk fire.jpg
Polk Fire Rescue
/
Polk County
The RightGate fire in Polk county spread across 650 acres.

A burn ban is now in effect in Orange County as the risk for fires is high due to dry and hot conditions.

Orange County residents are not allowed to burn anything outdoors under the ban, unless they’ve been issued a special permit from the county.

The only exception to this rule is cooking on barbeque grills or fire pits, or authorized burns conducted by the state or county.

Violators of the ban will be issued a citation.

The ban will be lifted when a county-wide drought ends and there is enough rain to fully saturate the soil, which decreases the risk of fires.

Residents are advised to remove dry leaves and debris from their homes, clear trash and yard waste, and to be extra careful grilling, camping or throwing away cigarettes.

Osceola, Seminole and Brevard counties have also issued burn bans.

Environment Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
