Orlo Vista flood mitigation project moves ahead as community meeting called

Orange County is discussing the ongoing work of the Orlo Vista flood mitigation project after Hurricanes Irma and Ian brought significant flooding to the area.

Residents of Orlo Vista and Westside Manor neighborhoods where most of the construction will take place are encouraged to attend a community meeting on Tuesday.

The $23.4 million flood mitigation project will move ahead after residents of Orlo Vista experienced historic flooding during Hurricane Ian.

Existing retention ponds in the area will be deepened to make room for floodwaters, and pipes will be installed between ponds to stabilize water levels during storms.

A new pump station at Shingle Creek and a 48-foot main connecting the retention ponds to the station, will be able to accept overflow water from the area.

The goal is to keep water levels stable during a major rainfall event like a hurricane.

The project received $16.7 million from FEMA, along with monies from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Orlo Vista Chamber of Commerce.