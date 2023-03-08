© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environment

Too much polluted agricultural water threatens Everglades' engineered wetlands, study says

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published March 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST
A new report is raising concern about too much polluted water from Florida’s agricultural lands in the Everglades.

The report says the water is stressing engineered wetlands aimed at improving water quality in the fragile river of grass.

The report from the Florida Oceanographic Society says the high water is stressing vegetation that filters pollution from the Everglades.

The wetlands were constructed after a federal lawsuit over water quality. Mark Perry of the Florida Oceanographic Society says most of the high water flows from agricultural lands.

“They’re giving 90% of the preference to the agricultural run-off that should be in our mind treated on their sites and on their own land.”

The report comes as an effort to revise the rules for managing Lake Okeechobee is nearly done. Perry says the new rules mean that even more water will be challenging the wetlands’ capacity.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
