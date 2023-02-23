© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Orlando's low-income residents shoulder greater energy burden, study finds

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Stanton Energy Center. Photo by Amy Green
Amy Green
/
WMFE
Stanton Energy Center

A new study shows that Orlando’s low-income residents are paying a greater proportion of their household income toward electricity.

The study coincides with an Energy Equity Summit on Thursday in Orlando.

The study shows that the disparity especially affects neighborhoods in western and southwestern Orlando, areas that are home to marginalized communities.

The Sierra Club’s Florida chapter commissioned the study. Susan Glickman of Florida Clinicians for Climate Action says the state’s utilities can do more to lower energy costs.

“To have these high energy burdens in the lowest-income areas, those energy burdens are two and a half times what they are in more affluent areas, and that’s really not acceptable.”

She says these residents often live in substandard housing and lack access to things like energy efficient windows and appliances.

Tags
Environment Central Florida News
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details