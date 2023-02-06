© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environment

Florida still leads in global shark attack tally

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published February 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
shark

Florida remains a world leader in shark bites, even as the number of bites globally declines, according to a new report by the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.

Seventeen shark bites were reported last year in Florida. Volusia County led the way with seven, and Monroe County was a runner up with four.

Gavin Naylor of the International Shark Attack File describes the water off Ponce Inlet as a “perfect storm” of surfers, bait fish and low visibility.

“If you’re a predator, and you see a potential food item you don’t tarry. You seize the opportunity very quickly and go for it.”

Volusia’s number of shark bites tracked closely with Australia’s, which had nine. But globally the number of bites was less than the annual average during the past decade. Naylor says it could be because of declining shark populations.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
