Biden administration considers review of loophole that leaves toxic coal ash unregulated

The Biden administration says it is considering a review of a regulation that environmental groups say exempts more than a half-billion tons of toxic coal ash from federal oversight.

That includes coal ash at the Stanton Energy Center in Orlando.

The review is part of a proposed settlement with environmental and advocacy groups.

The groups had sued the Biden administration over a loophole that applies to sites like Stanton, which closed before the EPA adopted the first-ever regulations on coal ash in 2015.

Coal ash is the waste that remains after coal is burned for electricity. It has been linked with cancer and other ailments.

The groups say the loophole leaves some 287 landfills in 38 states unregulated.

The EPA will accept comments on the settlement until March 6th. OUC, which oversees Stanton, says the coal ash is safe and plans to wind down coal production within a few years.

