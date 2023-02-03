© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Biden administration considers review of loophole that leaves toxic coal ash unregulated

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published February 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST
Stanton Energy Center
Photo courtesy OUC
Stanton Energy Center

The Biden administration says it is considering a review of a regulation that environmental groups say exempts more than a half-billion tons of toxic coal ash from federal oversight.

That includes coal ash at the Stanton Energy Center in Orlando.

The review is part of a proposed settlement with environmental and advocacy groups.

The groups had sued the Biden administration over a loophole that applies to sites like Stanton, which closed before the EPA adopted the first-ever regulations on coal ash in 2015.

Coal ash is the waste that remains after coal is burned for electricity. It has been linked with cancer and other ailments.

The groups say the loophole leaves some 287 landfills in 38 states unregulated.

The EPA will accept comments on the settlement until March 6th. OUC, which oversees Stanton, says the coal ash is safe and plans to wind down coal production within a few years.

Tags
Environment Central Florida News
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details