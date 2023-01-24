Tens of thousands of Floridians received hurricane assistance from FEMA after back-to-back storms

FEMA has helped 67,000 Florida families with their housing needs after Hurricane Ian.

The agency provided the majority of these households with rental assistance or money for basic storm-related repairs. Others were able to stay in hotels temporarily courtesy of FEMA.

In total, the US government has poured some $5.2 billion into Florida following the hurricane that hit in late September.

An additional $19.8 million has helped support Hurricane Nicole victims in the state.

The Sunshine State was hit by two back-to-back hurricanes this fall, causing death and destruction of homes and other properties. To apply for disaster assistance, click here.