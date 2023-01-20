Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village now up for sale

The company that runs the Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village has announced plans to sell the senior community, along with other properties in Florida and 14 other states.

There's no buyer yet for the Osceola County property, and the time frame is uncertain.

The senior community of apartments, mobile homes and long-term care facilities was devastated by flooding from Hurricane Ian.

It was under an evacuation order for weeks, and The Good Samaritan Society, an affiliate of Sanford Health, still plans to demolish more than 500 flood-damaged apartments.

Local pastor Rich Reiter says residents don't know what to expect in future rent or services. He's urging them to pray for a better landlord.

"This is a great place to live and the rent is one of those reasons why it is a wonderful place, you know, to live, because people know what it's like on the outside," he said.

The plans to sell were announced last week. The company says it'll maintain day-to-day operations and continue the "long-term recovery process."

Nationwide, it's consolidating to seven states, noting industry challenges and pandemic impacts.

Meanwhile, the Osceola County government has asked the Florida attorney general to look into how the Kissimmee Village treated residents affected by the flooding.