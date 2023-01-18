Funding on the way for beaches battered by hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Volusia County is getting $37.6 million for beach nourishment projects after hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Daytona Beach Shores Wednesday to announce the money.

The funding is part of $100 million the Legislature approved last year for 16 coastal counties affected by the hurricanes.

Brevard County is getting $3.2 million. DeSantis says in Volusia, beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole left some homes virtually washed out to sea.

“You saw many structures deemed unsafe, 25 homes on the coast in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea area of Daytona because of this loss of sand and the erosion.”

Beaches not only are important economic drivers for their communities. Beaches also serve as hurricane buffers, shielding communities from pounding waves and storm surges.