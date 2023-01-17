On conservation lands, state struggles to keep up with developers

Florida’s red-hot real estate market is pressuring land conservation, as developers offer more money for properties than the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has named land conservation as among his priorities for the spring legislative session.

The land is aimed at giving animals room to roam and also improving water quality and flood control. But Traci Deen of Conservation Florida says the state seldom offers market value.

“Many of the deals if not most of the deals, based on the data we have seen, are not at appraised value. They hover between 92% and 99%.”

Deen spoke during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. The legislative session begins March 7.