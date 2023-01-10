New report ranks Ian as third-costliest hurricane on record

A new report from NOAA ranks Hurricane Ian as the third most-costly U.S. hurricane on record.

The report examines billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the U.S. in 2022.

Hurricane Ian was the most costly disaster of the year, causing nearly $113 billion dollars in damage and 152 deaths.

Only hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Harvey in 2017 were more costly.

Hurricane Ian’s high winds and storm surge destroyed coastal communities in southwest Florida, before its pounding rains left widespread flooding across the state’s interior.

The report also says category four or five hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S. in five of the last six years -- the highest frequency of the most devastating hurricanes on record.

