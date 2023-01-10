© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Environment

New report ranks Ian as third-costliest hurricane on record

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published January 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
Flooding after Hurricane Ian in the Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs. (photo: Amy Green/WMFE)
Amy Green
/
WMFE
Flooding after Hurricane Ian in the Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs.

A new report from NOAA ranks Hurricane Ian as the third most-costly U.S. hurricane on record.

The report examines billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the U.S. in 2022.

Hurricane Ian was the most costly disaster of the year, causing nearly $113 billion dollars in damage and 152 deaths.

Only hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Harvey in 2017 were more costly.

Hurricane Ian’s high winds and storm surge destroyed coastal communities in southwest Florida, before its pounding rains left widespread flooding across the state’s interior.

The report also says category four or five hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S. in five of the last six years -- the highest frequency of the most devastating hurricanes on record.

Environment Central Florida News 2022 Hurricane Season
