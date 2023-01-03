Orlando's new resilience director focuses on improving internet access

The city of Orlando has a new sustainability and resilience director.

Michael Hess previously was director of Orlando’s Future-Ready Initiative.

He says among his areas of focus in his new job is improving internet access for residents who lack a quality connection.

“To me that’s really going to be a key part of being more resilient. Because that internet access just opens up so many doors, whether it’s a job, or connecting with family or connecting with health care.”

He says as many as 20% of Orlando households lack a good internet connection. Hess replaces Chris Castro, who accepted a position in the U.S. Department of Energy.