Environment

Orlando's new resilience director focuses on improving internet access

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published January 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST
woman-typing-on-a-laptop-computer-in-a-commercial-airplane

The city of Orlando has a new sustainability and resilience director.

Michael Hess previously was director of Orlando’s Future-Ready Initiative.

He says among his areas of focus in his new job is improving internet access for residents who lack a quality connection.

“To me that’s really going to be a key part of being more resilient. Because that internet access just opens up so many doors, whether it’s a job, or connecting with family or connecting with health care.”

He says as many as 20% of Orlando households lack a good internet connection. Hess replaces Chris Castro, who accepted a position in the U.S. Department of Energy.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
