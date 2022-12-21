© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environment

After Hurricane Ian, federal support nears $4 billion

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published December 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST
Water on the only road in and out of this central Florida neighborhood on Lake Harney left residents stranded after Hurricane Ian.
Amy Green, WMFE
/
Flooding after Hurricane Ian in the Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs.

FEMA says federal support is nearing $4 billion after Hurricane Ian.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Florida has received $415 million, and individuals have gotten $833 million.

More than $1.5 billion has been paid toward national flood insurance claims. Some 45,000 flood insurance claims were filed.

The numbers illustrate the staggering scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Florida.

The near-Category 5 hurricane in September pummeled southwest Florida with its high winds and storm surge, before its pounding rains left widespread flooding across central Florida.

State lawmakers gathered last week for a special legislative session, where they approved a plan for addressing sky-rocketing property insurance costs in the state.

Amy Green
