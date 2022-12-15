Back-to-back hurricanes leave St. Johns River high, and possibly permanently altered

Parts of the St. Johns River remain in minor flood stage some six weeks after Hurricane Nicole.

Water levels remain elevated throughout the St. Johns River watershed, after hurricanes Ian in September and Nicole in November caused historic rainfall and flooding.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman says after Hurricane Irma in 2017, the river remained high for such a long time scientists wondered whether the St. Johns was permanently altered.

“In some cases it is a new normal. It hasn’t returned back to its pre-Irma levels.”

She says it’s a similar situation now. The watershed is so flat it could take several more weeks for water levels to get back to normal -- if they do return to normal.