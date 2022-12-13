November rainfall is more than double than the average in parts of central Florida

Rainfall in parts of central Florida was more than double the monthly average in November thanks to Hurricane Nicole.

The St. Johns River Water Management District says parts of the region got more than eight inches of rain in November. The average is two inches.

Florida gets some 50 inches of rain annually. So far this year parts of central Florida have seen as much as 70 inches of rain.

Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties have been among the hardest hit.

Hurricane Ian dumped monumental amounts of rain on the region in September, causing widespread flooding. Hurricane Nicole came only a few weeks later.